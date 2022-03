March 12, 2022 21:57 IST

The Central Election Committee of the BJP has cleared the names of three candidates for biennial elections to the Legislative Council from Local Authorities Constituency.

The candidates are Arun Shahapur (North-West Teachers), Hanumanth Rudrappa Nirani (North-West Graduates), and M.V. Ravishankar (South Graduates).

