Karnataka

MLC polls: BJP clears three names

The Central Election Committee of the BJP has cleared the names of three candidates for biennial elections to the Legislative Council from Local Authorities Constituency.

The candidates are Arun Shahapur (North-West Teachers), Hanumanth Rudrappa Nirani (North-West Graduates), and M.V. Ravishankar (South Graduates).


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2022 10:01:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mlc-polls-bjp-clears-three-names/article65215201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY