MLC polls: BJP clears three names
The Central Election Committee of the BJP has cleared the names of three candidates for biennial elections to the Legislative Council from Local Authorities Constituency.
The candidates are Arun Shahapur (North-West Teachers), Hanumanth Rudrappa Nirani (North-West Graduates), and M.V. Ravishankar (South Graduates).
