MLC opposes COVID-19 tests, son detained for assaulting journalist

Krishik, son of Janata Dal (Secular) MLC K.T. Srikante Gowda, has been detained by the police here on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a journalist who had come for undergoing COVID-19 tests.

Mr. Gowda, along with his supporters, too strongly opposed conducting health checkups of journalists at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, near his residence. Following the alleged assault, chaos prevailed for the while at the place.

The Department of Information and Public Relations had organised the tests for journalists at the Bhavan. While 17 had attended the camp on Friday, as many as 21 had arrived to undergo the test on Saturday.

Mr. Gowda, his son and their supporters criticised the district administration for conducting tests at the Bhavan. But, the media persons opposed him.

The MLC, his son and their supporters abused the government personnel at the spot. Mr. Krishik assaulted a journalist. Later, he was detained by the police for questioning.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh said the district administration would look into the matter and initiate measures against the persons concerned.

The Karnataka Journalists Union (KJU) has condemned the incident and urged the State government to initiate action against Mr. Gowda, his son and their supporters.

The government should take action against the accused, demanded B.T. Mohankumar, president, KJU, Mandya district.