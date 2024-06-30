MLC for investigation into MUDA affairs

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, flayed the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and described it as a “den of corruption” and alleged a scam of nearly ₹5,000 crore.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Mr. Vishwanath alleged there was a syndicate of elected representatives who were conniving with a section of MUDA officials and wanted the affairs of the urban development authority to be investigated.

He alleged that MUDA records and documents had been taken to Bengaluru for rationalisation and rectification and said that in the absence of transparency public was not aware of what decisions were being taken in the meetings.

“I have written to the MUDA Commissioner on this issue but he has not responded so far,” said Mr. Vishwanath.

On the issue of plot development in partnership with farmers on a 50:50 basis which has drawn flak, Mr. Vishwanath said it had only been discussed but no final decision was taken. Yet, MUDA was persisting with it on the grounds that it had official sanction for the concept. “Layouts that were formed over 40 years ago have been included and the original owners of the land have been provided with sites in violation of the law,” he said.

Mr. Vishwanath said the affairs of MUDA merits a CBI inquiry as SIT constituted by the government was “not transparent”.

