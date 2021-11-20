MLC elections: D.K. Shivakumar meets Sonia Gandhi

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar called on Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on November 20 to discuss candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council polls in the State.

The last day for filing nominations is November 23

The Congress is expected to announce its list of candidates either on November 20 or 21. The last day for filing nominations is November 23.

On November 19, he met Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala to discuss selection of candidates and the party’s strategy to win maximum number of seats in the Council elections.

Elections to 25 seats in the Legislative Council will be held on December 10, and the results will be declared on December 14.

Sources in the Congress said the party has decided to give a ticket to loyalists and winnable candidates.

“There is no confusion in the party in selection of candidates. Wherever we have more than one aspirant seeking the ticket, the party will field strong candidates,” Mr. Shivakumar had said on November 19.