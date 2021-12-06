MLC election: ‘Siddaramaiah not welcome in Badami anymore’

B.B. Chimmanakatti had made way for the former CM in the Assembly constituency

Congress leader and former Minister B.B. Chimmanakatti said that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not welcome to contest from Badami next time.

“I vacated my seat for Mr. Siddaramaiah in the last elections. He promised that I would be made an MLC. But he has gone back on his word. My importance has been reduced in Badami, which is my home constituency. If Mr. Siddaramaiah wants to contest Assembly elections again, let him do so from Varuna,” he said in Badami in Bagalkot district on December 6.

“I have been a Minister. I was like a lion in the past. But, I have been reduced to a mouse now. But I will become a MLA and Minister in future. I could even be the CM,” he said.