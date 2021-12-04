MLC election: ‘Sab ka sath, sab ka vikas’ has turned into ‘Sab ka satyanash’

Rajya Sabha member M. Mallikarjun Kharge asks voters to avenge his defeat in the Lok Sabha election

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has destroyed the country in various sectors as the prices of basic amenities have gone up. “Mr. Modi’s slogan ‘Sab ka sath, sab ka vikas’ has turned into ‘Sab ka satyanash (destruction of all),” he told voters in the Kalaburagi-Yadgir constituency on December 4 while campaigning in Yadgir for elections to Karnataka’s legislative council.

Mr. Kharge accused Mr. Modi of destroying India in all sectors and said that the Union government failed completely to match people’s expectations. “Development works have taken a back seat. His promise to create two crore jobs every year remains unrealised. The prices of fuel have gone up. Common people are unable to meet their needs as the prices of essential commodities have gone up. Are these acche din (prosperity)?”

He said that despite strong opposition by the Congress, the Modi government introduced the new farm laws. When they suffered a setback in the recently concluded by-elections and feared defeat in the coming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and other States, the BJP repealed the farm laws without any discussion in Parliament.

He criticised the government for withdrawing many key projects sanctioned by the UPA government and said that separate railway and textile park, which were sanctioned for Kalaburagi were withdrawn. “The government has stopped releasing funds for the projects under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA). As a result, 21 States across India have no funds to take up work, and lakhs of people lost jobs and daily earnings.”

He specifically said that the council elections are going to be held between a common man and a rich person.

“B.G. Patil, a big businessman, won the last time and everybody knew how he won the election. But this time, voters should not entertain him and vote for the development-oriented Congress candidate Shivanand Patil.

“I suffered a little depression after losing the Lok Sabha election. But, voters, who were with me for five decades, did not defeat me. Modi, Shah and RSS defeated me by treachery. I will fight forever for you people. You have a right to take revenge against the BJP... teach them a lesson by defeating the BJP candidate in the council election,” he appealed.

Shivanand Patil sought the blessings of voters promising to work like the son of common people and address the woeful conditions in rural areas.

MLAs Ajay Singh and Sharanabasappa Gowda Darshanapur, former Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, former MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayak, District Congress Committee president Marigowda Hulakal, and B.V. Nayak were among the other participants at the meeting.