MLC election result: Kumaraswamy blames money power for poor show of JD(S)

Party won one out of 6 seats contested

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy blamed the money power of political opponents for poor performance of the Janata Dal-Secular in elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council.

“It makes me sad that money power has won over people's power. We have lost due to the money power of the national parties,” he tweeted soon after the results started coming in. “Though we fought this election with best efforts, we lost. As I told earlier, for us 2023 Assembly elections is the target,” he added.

While four JD(S) members are set to retire on January 5, the party had contested in 6 seats. The party won only from Hassan.

The former Chief Minister said, “Elections mean winning and losing. We are focusing on strengthening the party. We will show our strength in 2023 when the general public votes. The trust on JD(S) cannot be removed. We will rise again.”