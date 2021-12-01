MLC election: JD(S) to support Congress candidate in Chikkamagaluru

Hassan

01 December 2021 16:34 IST

Announcement was made by former Kadur MLA Y.S.V. Datta

Former MLA and JD(S) leader Y.S.V. Datta announced his party’s support in Kadur Assembly segment to Congress candidate Gayathri Shantegowda who is contesting for a seat in Chikkamagaluru Local Authorities’ constituency in the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Gayathri Shantegowda is up against sitting MLC M.K. Pranesh of the BJP.

Mr. Datta, who represented Kadur in the Legislative Assembly between 2013 and 2018, said he took this decision as his party chose not to field a candidate.

“In 2009, when the JD(S) had extended support to the Congress, Gayathri Shantegowda had won the seat. In 2016, the BJP candidate won in a triangular contest following division in secular votes,” Mr. Datta told mediapersons in Kadur on November 30.

The former MLA said the party’s workers in Kadur had taken this decision with the intention of supporting secular forces.

Gayathri Shantegowda, who was present at the media conference, said support of the JD(S) in Kadur had boosted her confidence.

Leaders of the Congress and the JD(S) were present at the media conference.