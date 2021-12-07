MLC election: JD(S) has no poll pact with BJP

Bengaluru

07 December 2021

Workers and supporters told to decide depending on situation at local level

Setting to rest speculation about a poll pact between Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP in the December 10 polls to 25 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council , former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the party has allowed local leaders to decide whom they will vote for in constituencies where JD(S) is not contesting.

Clarifying that the two parties had not entered into a pact, the JD(S) leader told reporters in Bengaluru on December 7 that party members could decide depending on the ground situation. Since the party is fighting both Congress and BJP, local leaders have been allowed to decide.

The decision was arrived at after consulting local leaders multiple times.

The JD(S) is contesting in six seats out of 25 seats for which elections are being held. The BJP and Congress are contesting in 20 seats each.

The speculation over a possible alliance was triggered by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa seeking JD(S) votes in constituencies where the party is not contesting, which was followed by a meeting between former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the meeting, Mr. Gowda had said that Mr. Kumaraswamy would decide on the alliance.

On December 7, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “In Sindhanur (Raichur district), our party leaders have extended support to Congress candidate. Though we do not have the capability to win in Raichur, Chikkamagaluru, Kalaburagi and some other districts, we definitely have the capacity to ensure the defeat of other candidates,” he added.

