MLC condemns govt.’s decision to reject wage revision of UoM guest lecturers

January 17, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Condemning the decision of the Finance Department of the State government to reject the University of Mysore’s decision to revise the salaries of its guest lecturers, Marithibbe Gowda, MLC, on Tuesday warned the government that he would join forces with the agitating guest lecturers.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Gowda pointed out that the University’s Syndicate had approved a decision to increase the salaries of guest lecturers from ₹28,000 to ₹37,000 in August 2022 following a study by an expert committee and the revised wages were to come into effect from October 1, 2022.

Though the revised salaries were being paid by the University of Mysore from its own internal resources, the government intervened against the hike which was withdrawn within one month after it was given effect to, leaving around 900 guest lecturers in the lurch.

The hike in salaries was in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines on fixing salaries of guest lecturers within a ceiling of ₹50,000 or at the rate of ₹1,500 per hour of class, Mr. Gowda pointed out.

Also, he said the State government had singled out University of Mysore for rejecting the wage revision of guest lecturers whereas the hiked salaries have been implemented in Bengaluru University, Mangalore University, Kuvempu University, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad and Gulbarga University.

The total sanctioned posts of teaching staff in University of Mysore was 666 while the existing vacancies were 406. “The salaries of 406 permanent teaching staff would have been around ₹8 crore to ₹10 crore every month and around ₹100 crore per annum”, he said.

Also, he said that the revenue generated by the post-graduate campuses in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar come under the purview of the University of Mysore, adding to its financial resources. “Why is the State government questioning a mere ₹ 2.8 crore difference in the wage bill of the guest faculty of University of Mysore?”, he asked.

Without guest faculty, the University will not be able to provide proper education to the students, Mr. Gowda said while urging the government to clear the wage hike for them and facilitate the education of the students.

It may be mentioned here that the Finance Department of the State government had rejected the hike in wages on the grounds that the guest lecturers had been hired without assessing the proper workload as specified by the UGC.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gowda criticized Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan for his failure to invite him for a meeting of the University officials and the Finance Department to resolve the issue. “Though an assurance in the regard was given on the floor of the Legislature on December 26, 2022, I had not been invited for any such meeting to resolve the issue”, he lamented.