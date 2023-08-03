HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MLC boards Chigari bus to get feedback on service

August 03, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar travelling on a Chigari bus in Hubballi on Thursday.

Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar travelling on a Chigari bus in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar, who boarded a Chigari bus on Hubballi Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HD-BRTS) on Thursday to get feedback on bus services, received some complaints about maintenance.

Mr. Pradeep Shettar boarded the Chigari bus at HDMC BRTS Stop and travelled up to Rayapur station. Travelling like a normal passenger to get a first-hand experience of the service, he also interacted with the other bus passengers to get their feedback.

Many of the passengers expressed satisfaction over the bus services and said that their travel time has reduced because of the Chigari buses. They, however, pointed out some maintenance issues.

The passengers pointed out that the lack of cleanliness. They also mentioned that on many buses, the public announcement system is not proper as the display boards have become defunct. Consequently, they are not able to know about the approaching station, they said.

Some of the students requested the MLC to take up the issue of allowing student passes for travel in the non-stop 100 buses between Hubballi and Dharwad.

Mr. Pradeep Shettar told the passengers that he will raise these issues during the district review meeting to be chaired by the Minister and request the authorities concerned to rectify the mistakes to make BRTS travel more passenger-friendly.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.