MLC boards Chigari bus to get feedback on service

August 03, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar, who boarded a Chigari bus on Hubballi Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HD-BRTS) on Thursday to get feedback on bus services, received some complaints about maintenance.

Mr. Pradeep Shettar boarded the Chigari bus at HDMC BRTS Stop and travelled up to Rayapur station. Travelling like a normal passenger to get a first-hand experience of the service, he also interacted with the other bus passengers to get their feedback.

Many of the passengers expressed satisfaction over the bus services and said that their travel time has reduced because of the Chigari buses. They, however, pointed out some maintenance issues.

The passengers pointed out that the lack of cleanliness. They also mentioned that on many buses, the public announcement system is not proper as the display boards have become defunct. Consequently, they are not able to know about the approaching station, they said.

Some of the students requested the MLC to take up the issue of allowing student passes for travel in the non-stop 100 buses between Hubballi and Dharwad.

Mr. Pradeep Shettar told the passengers that he will raise these issues during the district review meeting to be chaired by the Minister and request the authorities concerned to rectify the mistakes to make BRTS travel more passenger-friendly.