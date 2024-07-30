MLC A.H. Vishwanath sought immediate action against Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh blaming him for the alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a media conference in Mysuru on July 30, Mr. Vishwanath blamed Mr. Suresh for the alleged MUDA scam and sought his arrest.

When Mr. Nagendra, who resigned as minister for Tribal Welfare in the wake of the alleged scam in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, has been put behind bars, Mr. Vishwanath sought to know why no such action has been taken against Mr. Suresh even though the magnitude of the MUDA ‘scam’ is bigger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the charge by Mr. Suresh that the MLC too was a beneficiary of a MUDA site, Mr. Vishwanath explained that he had been allotted a site as per the regular procedure after submitting an application. “I have not received any site under the 50:50 ratio scheme,” he clarified.

Mr. Vishwanath called upon Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to surrender the 14 sites allotted to his wife under the 50:50 ratio scheme, and order a CBI probe into the alleged scam in MUDA. He claimed that his involvement in the MUDA ‘scam’ is a blot on his political career.

Mr. Vishwanath would be joining the proposed Bengaluru to Mysuru march by the opposition BJP and JD(S) in protest against the alleged scams in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and MUDA.

The MLC alleged that legislators from Mysuru region, irrespective of party affiliations, are involved in the MUDA ‘scam’, except himself and BJP MLA representing Krishnaraja Assembly segment T. S. Srivatsa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.