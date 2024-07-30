GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLC A.H. Vishwanath blames Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh for alleged scam in MUDA

Responding to the charge by Mr. Suresh that the MLC too was a beneficiary of a MUDA site, Mr. Vishwanath explained that he had not been allotted a site under the 50:50 ratio scheme, but as a regular applicant

Published - July 30, 2024 03:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Minister and MLC A.H. Vishwanath who responded to allegations of being a beneficiary of a MUDA site, in Mysuru on July 30, 2024.

A file photo of former Minister and MLC A.H. Vishwanath who responded to allegations of being a beneficiary of a MUDA site, in Mysuru on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

MLC A.H. Vishwanath sought immediate action against Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh blaming him for the alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Addressing a media conference in Mysuru on July 30, Mr. Vishwanath blamed Mr. Suresh for the alleged MUDA scam and sought his arrest.

When Mr. Nagendra, who resigned as minister for Tribal Welfare in the wake of the alleged scam in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, has been put behind bars, Mr. Vishwanath sought to know why no such action has been taken against Mr. Suresh even though the magnitude of the MUDA ‘scam’ is bigger.

Responding to the charge by Mr. Suresh that the MLC too was a beneficiary of a MUDA site, Mr. Vishwanath explained that he had been allotted a site as per the regular procedure after submitting an application. “I have not received any site under the 50:50 ratio scheme,” he clarified.

Alleged scam in allotment of MUDA sites

Mr. Vishwanath called upon Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to surrender the 14 sites allotted to his wife under the 50:50 ratio scheme, and order a CBI probe into the alleged scam in MUDA. He claimed that his involvement in the MUDA ‘scam’ is a blot on his political career.

Mr. Vishwanath would be joining the proposed Bengaluru to Mysuru march by the opposition BJP and JD(S) in protest against the alleged scams in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and MUDA.

The MLC alleged that legislators from Mysuru region, irrespective of party affiliations, are involved in the MUDA ‘scam’, except himself and BJP MLA representing Krishnaraja Assembly segment T. S. Srivatsa.

