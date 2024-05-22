MLC accuses Karnataka government of halting funds for development activities

Shashil Namoshi, MLC and BJP leader, alleged that the Congress government in the State has stopped releasing funds for development works after it came to power, as it was in a tight spot to keep its pre-poll promises.

Addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Namoshi said that the State government was slapping its own back in self-appreciation for implementing the guarantee schemes. However, the implementation of these schemes had come at the cost of development, he added.

“No funds are being released to even key departments such as Education, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Animal Husbandry and Tourism. No State-owned board or corporation is getting money. The development activities have come to a standstill as the government was channelling the money to implement guarantee schemes. The government appears to be an agency to pay salaries to its employees,” Mr. Namoshi said.

Criticising the Siddaramaiah government for rejecting the National Education Policy 2020, Mr. Namoshi said that the decision would affect the future of the students.

“Karnataka was the first State to implement the National Education Policy 2020. The Congress government that subsequently assumed power stopped the implementation. Now, the students are worried about their future as neither the government nor the universities and educational universities have any clarity about the next course of action,” Mr. Namoshi said.

Mr. Namoshi said that Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi would visit Kalaburagi on Thursday and address two meetings to seek a vote for Amarnath Patil, the BJP candidate for the North East Graduates’ constituency of the Legislative Council.

“Mr. Joshi will address the first meeting at Nutan Vidyalaya College auditorium at 2.30 p.m. and the second at PDA Engineering College auditorium at 3.30 p.m. before leaving for Yadgir,” Mr. Namoshi added.