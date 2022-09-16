MLAs who refuse to do party work will be ‘rested’: DKS

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 16, 2022 21:08 IST

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: File photo

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday issued a stern warning to party legislators and leaders that they would be “rested” in the coming Legislative Assembly elections if they do not work and mobilise people in support of the ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ launched by Rahul Gandhi, MP.

Mr. Shivakumar said some legislators, including former Minister and MLA R.V. Deshpande, have refused to send party workers to the yatra which will enter Karnataka on September 30. All leaders who refused to do party work during the yatra would not be given a ticket to contest 2023 Assembly elections, Mr. Shivakumar warned.

Speaking at a meeting organised to make preparations for the ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ here, Mr. Shivakumar is learnt to have taken a dig at the supporters of former Chief Minister SIddaramaiah and said that there are some legislators in the party “who are not ready for a day’s work.”

Two MLAs a day

The KPCC chief said daily two MLAs have been attached with Mr. Gandhi during the yatra in the State. “You work if you are an aspirant for a ticket in the next elections. Don’t put neither mine nor Siddaramaiah’s photographs, you work for the party,” he told party workers.

“The party will prefer to give ticket to youngsters next year,’‘ Mr. Shivakumar said, and told party workers to join the yatra in large numbers.

At Badanavalu

On account of the yatra, KPCC working president R. Dhurvanarayan said Gandhi Jayanthi this year would be celebrated at Badanavalu village in Nanjangud of Mysuru district. Mahatma Gandhi visited the place near Nanjangud in 1932. Every year, the party celebrates Gandhi Jayanthi at the party office in Bengaluru.

Priyanka to join

Mr. Shivakumar said AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will join Karnataka’s leg of the yatra. Ms. Gandhi will hold conversation with women workers of the party during the yatra. Senior leaders, including former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, attended the meeting.

