MLA’s supporters stage protest opposing delay in appointment to boards

October 17, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In an embarrassment to the Congress government, the supporters of Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad (Hubbballi-Dharwad East) on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s official residence Krishna in Bengaluru opposing the delay in the appointment of legislators to the government-owned boards and corporations.

Supporters of Mr. Prasad demanded early appointment of their leader to one of the board/corporations. The party workers, who have played a critical role in electing the Congress government, have been upset over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not appointing heads to boards and corporations even after more than four months of coming to power.

Sources said that while legislators demanded a higher share in the 80-odd boards/corporations, the party leaders said the government should reward them for their work during the elections. MLAs denied Cabinet berths have been lobbying hard to head the boards/corporations, sources said. Later, Mr. Prasad and Mr. Siddarmaiah held a meeting and the latter promised early appointment of legislators to the boards/corporations, sources said.

