HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MLA’s supporters stage protest opposing delay in appointment to boards

October 17, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In an embarrassment to the Congress government, the supporters of Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad (Hubbballi-Dharwad East) on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s official residence Krishna in Bengaluru opposing the delay in the appointment of legislators to the government-owned boards and corporations.

Supporters of Mr. Prasad demanded early appointment of their leader to one of the board/corporations. The party workers, who have played a critical role in electing the Congress government, have been upset over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not appointing heads to boards and corporations even after more than four months of coming to power.

Sources said that while legislators demanded a higher share in the 80-odd boards/corporations, the party leaders said the government should reward them for their work during the elections. MLAs denied Cabinet berths have been lobbying hard to head the boards/corporations, sources said. Later, Mr. Prasad and Mr. Siddarmaiah held a meeting and the latter promised early appointment of legislators to the boards/corporations, sources said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / ministers (government) / Hubli / demonstration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.