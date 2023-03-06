MLA’s son accused of getting tender approved based on fake work-done certificate

March 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former legislator B.R. Patil has said that the a Class I civil contractor Santosh S. Guttedar, son of Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar, has got approved a ₹22.50 crore tender in the State Highway Development Project (Package 434) of the Public Works Department by submitting fake work-done and turnover certificates.

Mr. Patil demanded a high-level inquiry into the fake tender and urged the Principal Secretary of Public Works Department to take stringent action against the contractor [Santosh Guttedar] and the officials who helped him in getting fake work-done certificate.

Mr. Patil, who said that he has obtained documents related to the charge under RTI, told a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday that Mr. Santosh Guttedar has submitted a fake work-done certificate for ₹10.99 crore from Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) to get the works under SHDP.

Mr. Santosh Guttedar got a tender for ₹22.50 crore in March 2022 for taking up road improvement works in Aland taluk, including road repair works from Malgatti Cross to Bolewad Stretch and from Aurad (B) to Jambaga (B) village.

He said the work-done certificate for ₹10.99 crore for improvement of BT roads from Bangarbandi to B. Ganekal village, Teggihal to Hemnur village and B. Ganekal to H.N. Tanda village in Deodurg taluk under SCP Savings Grant during March 2019, submitted by the contractor to get the tender, is fake.

Meanwhile, an executive engineer of KBJNL has, in a letter on March 3, stated that no such work-done certificate has been issued by KBJNL to Mr. Santosh Guttedar.

Mr. Patil accused the BJP-led government of supporting such fake tenders and scams.