MLAs skip review meeting chaired by Sriramulu

As many as three out of the four MLAs from the district skipped a review meeting on flood relief chaired by newly inducted Minister B. Sriramulu here on Thursday.

Defending his decision to skip the meeting, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA for Gurmitkal Naganagouda Kandkur said that his conscience did not permit him to attend the meeting held by Mr. Sriramulu.

Considered a close aide of the H.D. Deve Gowda family, Mr. Kandkur said that he did not want to attend the meeting chaired by the person who was behind ‘Operation Lotus’ that reportedly brought down the coalition government in the State.

He said Mr. Sriramulu had no moral right to hold the meeting as he chose to participate in a kabaddi tournament during the floods instead of mitigating the suffering of people.

However, Mr. Kandkur clarified that he would have attended the meeting if any other leader, apart from Mr. Sriramulu, chaired the meeting.

He further clarified that he had already discussed about the relief measures with the Deputy Commissioner, and other officials.

Another MLA, Sharabasappagowda Darshanapur of the Congress, also did not attend the meeting and said that he was not informed.

“I am not aware of any meeting as no one informed me,” he told The Hindu.