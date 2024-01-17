MLAs seek judicial probe into alleged land grab scam in MUDA

January 17, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress MLAs attending a meeting of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) held here on Tuesday has sought a judicial probe into the alleged grabbing of high value MUDA property by private persons.

When the meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra took up a discussion on the matter, Congress MLAs viz Harish Gowda representing Chamaraja Assembly segment and Darshan Dhruvanarayan representing Nanjangud assembly segment made a strong case for a high level probe into the case.

Another Congress legislator, who attended the meeting, said the matter related to acquisition of an estimated 27 acres of MUDA property near Andolana circle by private persons.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Gowda said the acquisition of MUDA property was a multi-crore scandal as the market value of the land is estimated to be around ₹350 to ₹400 crore. “The consensus at the meeting was to write to the government to appoint a retired High Court judge for a judicial probe into the matter,” he said.

He said the matter had been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was also serious about taking action in the matter.

Mr. Darshan Dhruvanarayan, who also attended the meeting, raised questions over the failure of the lawyers appointed by MUDA to retain the property by arguing the matter in court. “Why did the lawyers not show interest in retaining the property for the MUDA?.” he asked while speaking to reporters.

He said the MUDA should evolve certain parameters like experience in handing civil matters while appointing lawyers to argue cases on its behalf.

Mr. Harish Gowda pointed fingers at the previous BJP government and said a resolution in the regard was passed during the MUDA meeting held in March 2023, he said before claiming that all the persons involved in the alleged scam will be brought to book by the inquiry.