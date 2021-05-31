MLA’s name left out in Agnihotra case

The police have registered a case against some youth for organising an Agnihotra Homa as a public event in violation of lockdown norms.

As per the complaint given by the Nodal Health Officer, the Shahapur Police have named Sunil Mutkekar, Kallappa Shahpurkar, Jayant Jadhav and Girish Dhongadi in the case.

However, the name of MLA Abhay Patil, who led the Agnihotra procession on Tuesday, has been left out.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath had told journalists that the government will take a serious view of such violations and book the organisers. He had also warned of strict action if the organisers continued with their Agnihotra programme.