MLA’s letter requesting that his worker’s vehicle is not seized goes viral

Special Correspondent July 12, 2022 23:58 IST

Special Correspondent July 12, 2022 23:58 IST

Political leaders providing immunity to their followers is not a new thing. But a BJP MLA has gone a step ahead and issued an official letter requesting not seize his follower’s vehicle

Political leaders providing immunity to their followers is not a new thing. But a BJP MLA has gone a step ahead and issued an official letter requesting not seize his follower’s vehicle

Political leaders providing immunity to their followers is not a new thing. But a BJP MLA has gone a step ahead and issued an official letter requesting that his follower’s vehicle is not seized. However, after the letter went viral on social media, the BJP MLA from Shirahatti Ramappa Lamani clarified that in a hurry, he might have issued the letter without noticing the content in it. The letter, which is not addressed to anyone, has the name of G. Basavaraj, whom the MLA refers to as his close acquaintance and a party worker, It states that Basavaraj is a resident of Belagatti in Shirahatti and owns a Bolero with an A.P. registration number. In the letter, the MLA has requested the authorities without naming anyone, not to seize the vehicle and not to trouble his acquaintance repeatedly. As the letter, which has the sign and seal of the Shirahatti MLA, went viral, drawing much criticism, Mr. Ramappa issued a clarification on Tuesday that he might have signed the letter in a hurry.



Our code of editorial values