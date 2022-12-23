MLAs demand end to parking of old vehicles in government offices and police stations in Karnataka

December 23, 2022 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Members cutting across party affiliations demanded that the Karnataka Government should either scrap or relocate old and rusted vehicles that are parked permanently in front of several government offices and police stations.

Tabling a call attention notice in the Legislative Assembly on December 23, BJP member B. Harshavardhan expressed concern over a large number of old four-wheelers dumped in front of government offices. He urged the government to device a mechanism for either scraping them or relocating them to a common area.

Endorsing his views, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri expressed concern that the government is unnecessarily wasting its resources by allowing the old vehicles to rust. “At least, the government could scrap them and earn some revenue. Also, it helps in clearing the space that is being used for parking such vehicles,” he said.

Congress members K. J. George and Sowmya Reddy too expressed concern that parking of junk vehicles on roads by government departments and police stations had become a nuisance for road users in Bengaluru where the traffic volume is huge. They suggested that the government earmark some space on the outskirts to park or scrap such vehicles.

Replying to the debate, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy assured the House of bringing the issue to the notice of the authorities concerned to ensure positive action.