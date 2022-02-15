MLAs cutting across party affiliations complain about RTCs going blank on crops

MLAs cutting across party affiliations on Tuesday complained in the Assembly that officials were not mentioning the crops being grown by farmers in their RTCs. This had come in the way of farmers getting compensation for crop losses or acquisition of land, they said.

In a call-attention notice, Raje Gowda, Congress MLA, alleged that officials were not even mentioning perennial crops like coffee, areca, and coconut in the RTCs. K. M. Shivalinge Gowda, JD(S) MLA, said such a lacunae had come in the way of getting higher quantum of loans from banks.

Kumaraswamy, BJP MLA, expressed concern that there was no provision in the RTCs to mention about multiple crops being grown by farmers. He urged the Government to provide for mentioning multiple crops in RTCs.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri too acknowledged that the problem was haunting farmers.

Responding to this, Law Minister J. C. Madhuswamy said the Government had directed officials concerned to rectify the mistakes. “Wherever the columns related to crops are left blank, the officials have been directed to at least enter the previous year’s crop,” he said.