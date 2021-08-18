MLA’s barb at C.T. Ravi

Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy has said BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi had the habit of criticising everyone.

Interacting with mediapersons in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, the MLA said “He has commented on all he met. Finally, he commented on me. Both of us are from the same party and the same district. We need to resolve issues through talks.”

Recently Mr. Kumaraswamy staged a dharna in front of Vidhana Soudha as his taluk was not included in the list of taluks hit by floods. “Considering my appeal Revenue Minister R. Ashok has included Mudigere in the list. He has resolved the issue”, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. C.T.Ravi had exchanged comments criticising each other. Mr. Kumaraswamy had said his constituency did not get due funds. Mr. Ravi, who was Minister in charge of Chikkamagaluru district earlier, reacted that he got more funds sanctioned for Mudigere than his constituency – Chikkamagaluru. He had also said that he would resign if his statement was proved wrong.