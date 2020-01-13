MLA Zameer Ahmed, supporters detained during protest attempt in Ballari

Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLA for Chamarajpet, and his supporters, who had come to Ballari for staging a dharna outside the residence of MLA G. Somashekhar Reddy, were detained by the police on Monday. They were taken into custody and shifted to Kuditini police station when they attempted to march towards Mr. Reddy’s residence. They were released later.

Mr. Khan had announced that he would stage a demonstration in front of Mr. Reddy’s residence to register his protest against the latter’s “objectionable remarks targeting the Muslim community” at a recent public rally supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Heavy police force was deployed around Mr. Reddy’s residence as a result. As the protesters marched towards the MLA’s house, they were taken into custody.

Speaking to presspersons before his detention, Mr. Khan said he had come to Ballari with his supporters to stage a peaceful demonstration. Later, Mr. Khan demanded that Mr. Reddy apologise for his “communal and anti-Muslim remarks”. He should be arrested and pushed, he said.

Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba said a police officer has already been deputed to investigate the case against Mr. Reddy. “We had not given permission for Mr. Khan’s protest. Since he and his supporters were persistent on staging a protest, defying us, the police had to detain him,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the police action. “I condemn @BJP4Karnataka’s act of arresting (sic) @BZZameerAhmedK instead of Somashekar Reddy for his instigating speech aimed at creating communal violence. Zameer is demanding action against Somashekar Reddy,” he tweeted.