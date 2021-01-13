MLA Yatnal unhappy

Belagavi

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal , MLA and BJP leader, expressed unhappiness at not being considered for induction into the State Cabinet. “I am not going to Bengaluru. I have nothing to do there,” he told journalists in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

To a question, he said that he had not received any telephone call either from the Chief Minister’s office, the Raj Bhavan or the party. “I seem to have exhausted my mobile phone currency. I have not received any call from anyone,” he added.

