MLA writes letter to Speaker

Expressing serious concern over the incident at Kadechur Industrial Area, Gurmital MLA Naganagowda Kandkur has written a letter to the Speaker Visheshwar Hegde Kageri seeking permission from him to discuss in the House the matter in which eight workers suffered severe burns after a boiler burst and request the State government to release compensation to the burns victims and also bear their hospital expenditure.

In the letter on Wednesday, Mr. Kandkur said that the victims were now getting treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana. They are unable to bear their medical expenditure as they are from poor families. Therefore, the State government should bear their medical expenditure and also release compensation.

Since the matter involved public interest, he may be allowed to raise the issue in the House during Zero Hour on Thursday, Mr. Kandkur has urged the Speaker.