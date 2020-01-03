MLA warns anti-CAA protesters of ‘serious consequences’

MLA for Ballari City G. Somashekara Reddy courted a controversy on Friday by unleashing a bitter verbal attack on the people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by warning them of “serious consequences” if they continued agitation around Ballari.

At a pro-CAA rally here, he said, “You should mind your business. Otherwise, you will have to face serious consequences.” He alleged that they were being “misled and misused” by the Congress. “We are 80% of the population and you are just 17%. Don’t test our patience time and again,” he said, and added that if the majority lost their patience, consequences would be bad. He then gave graphic details of the possible violence.

Defends police action

He also defended police action against protesters and suggested that they should have been more aggressive. “If you continue to damage public property, we will not tolerate any more,” he said.

Thousands of right-wing activists, holding saffron banners and flags, participated in the rally that was organised by Desh Bhakt Nagrik Vedike in support of the CAA and the NRC. All business establishments were closed along the procession route. There was heavy police deployment in the city to maintain law and order.