MLA wants Khadi centre at Badanavalu modelled on the lines of Sabarmati Ashram

The Khadi and Gramudyog Centre at Badanavalu near came under focus again on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary last Saturday with the local MLA representing Nanjangud Assembly segment B. Harshavardhan urging the government to develop the historic centre on the lines of Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

Mr. Harshavardhan said he has already submitted a “project report” to the State government in the regard. He said the “Mahatma Gandhi-inspired” Khadi Centre should turn into a yoga and meditation centre.

“A lodging facility should also be created for visitors coming from far-off places”, he said while making out a case for developing the centre as a “recreational” place also. “The proposed building should be designed on the lines of Sabarmati Ashram”, said Mr Harshavardhan, who visited Badanavalu recently.

The MLA expressed disappointment with the government for not maintaining the place properly. “I wonder why the Tourism Department has neglected this place so far”, he said while requesting the Tourism Minister Anand Singh to visit the centre.

However, work was underway to construct a compound wall around the centre, which is presently run by Khadi Gramudyog Sahakara Sangha. The spinning and weaving centre offers employment to around 70 men and women, mostly from the villages in the vicinity. The centre, Mr. Harshavardan said, is crying for attention from the authorities. “It is awaiting refurbishing to make it more productive and showcase it as part of history.”

The Khadi Centre, which began operation in the 1920s, went into history books following visits by Mahatma Gandhi, first in 1927 and again in 1932, in the midst of the Swadeshi movement and demands for the country’s independence from British rule.

Situated at a distance of about 33 km from Mysuru on the highway to Chamarajanagar highway, Badanavalu was visited by Mahatma Gandhi in 1927 after his close follower Tagadur Ramachandra Rao brought him here to popularise khadi in the region. By the time,Mahatma Gandhi came over for the second time, the centre was producing khadi in large quantities, said Mr. Harshavardhan in a statement.

The placedrew public attention in the recent past when theatre personality Prasanna camped in the village along with a group of volunteers to promote sustainable living. In April 2015, Prasanna held a National Convention for Sustainable Living and used Badanavalu as a symbol to promote sustainable living. However, Mr. Prasanna was for redesigning Badanavalu without harming the original design of the existing structure and sought to promote the village as a “pilgrimage place” for people believing in sustainable living.