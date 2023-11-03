HamberMenu
MLA visits RTO office to look into middlemen menace

November 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Following a number of complaints regarding the menace of middlemen in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Ballari, Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy of Friday paid a surprise visit and inspected the office and issued a strict warning to the authorities to deliver their responsibilities effectively and keep the middlemen at bay.

The legislator arrived at the office by himself on a bike. As soon as he began to interact with the public who came for their vehicle registration, some of the agents managed to escape from the premises.

Mr. Reddy inspected the functioning of staff and officers at the office. When RTO officer Shekar tried to justify that the complaints about middlemen menace and agents harassment in RTO office were baseless, Mr. Reddy lost his cool and chided the officer for being lax in discharging his duties. He also warned to put an end to middlemen menace and to stop unnecessarily harassing the public.

Mr. Reddy warned that he would direct the police to book a criminal case against the official, if he received any more complaints by the public against him.

