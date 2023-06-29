MLA visits Himalapur village

June 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Yadgir

Sharanagowda Kandkur, MLA, visited Himlapur village of Gurmitkal taluk on Wednesday evening to take stock of the situation. Around 64 people have been admitted to different hospitals after they consumed contaminated drinking.

Mr. Kandkur, who was attending a training camp held for newly-elected members of the Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru, rushed to the constituency after coming to know about the incident. He first visited the makeshift hospital at Himalapur village and then visited the taluk hospital in Gurmitkal, where he spoke to patients and their family members.

The MLA also held discussions with the tahsildar, taluk panchayat, gram panchayat, panchayat development officers, and doctors. He advised the officials to take additional precaution to ensure the incident is not repeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing gratitude, he thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and district in charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur for extending help to the patients.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.