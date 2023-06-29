HamberMenu
MLA visits Himalapur village

June 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Sharanagowda Kandkur, MLA, at the hospital in Gurmitkal on Wednesday.

Sharanagowda Kandkur, MLA, at the hospital in Gurmitkal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sharanagowda Kandkur, MLA, visited Himlapur village of Gurmitkal taluk on Wednesday evening to take stock of the situation. Around 64 people have been admitted to different hospitals after they consumed contaminated drinking.

Mr. Kandkur, who was attending a training camp held for newly-elected members of the Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru, rushed to the constituency after coming to know about the incident. He first visited the makeshift hospital at Himalapur village and then visited the taluk hospital in Gurmitkal, where he spoke to patients and their family members.

The MLA also held discussions with the tahsildar, taluk panchayat, gram panchayat, panchayat development officers, and doctors. He advised the officials to take additional precaution to ensure the incident is not repeated.

Expressing gratitude, he thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and district in charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur for extending help to the patients. 

