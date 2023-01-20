MLA visits Fire and Emergency Dept. office in Shivamogga

January 20, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Hassan

K.S. Eshwarappa, Former minister and Shivamogga MLA, on Friday, January 20, visited the office of Fire and Emergency Services Department in Shivamogga and enquired the officers about the allegation of negligence of the staff while handling the incident of fire mishap in the town recently.

Sharat Bhupalam, 43, a businessman residing on Kuvempu Road in the city, died after a fire mishap on January 8. His family members took out a protest march on January 16 alleging negligence of the Fire and Emergency Department staff that resulted in the death. They said the staff members, who reached the spot, did not have essential gadgets including oxygen-mask to handle the situation.

Mr. Eshwarappa, during his visit, asked District Forest Officer Ashok Kumar and his staff members, if the office had necessary gadgets to take up rescue operations in case of short-circuit. He also wanted to know why the vehicle that reached the spot did not carry any of the tools necessary, as alleged by the businessman’s family members. The officers maintained that they had all gadgets.

Later, speaking to press persons, Mr. Eshwarappa said the district administration had constituted a team of officers under the leadership of Additional SP to conduct a probe and submit a report on the incident. “The government will take action based on the report,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga Dr. R. Selvamani and others were present.