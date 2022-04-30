MLA visits families of girls who died inside ice-cream freezer

Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan called on the families of the two girls, who died in an ice-cream freezer in Masage village near here.

Bhagya Naik, 12, daughter of Nagaraja Naik and Chikkadevamma, and Kavya Naik, 7, daughter of Raju Naik and Gowramma, died of suffocation in the ice-cream freezer while playing hide-and-seek on Wednesday.

Mr. Harshavardhan, who offered condolences to the bereaved families, also extended financial assistance to them. Expressing shock over the unfortunate incident, the MLA said he would make efforts to secure them financial assistance from the Government.

The two girls were part of a group of children, who were playing hide-and-seek in their neighbourhood. They decided to hide in the defunct ice-cream freezer box, but locked themselves inside and died.