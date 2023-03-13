MLA urges Praveen Sood to help stop theft of his phone call data

March 13, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress MLA M.B. Patil has said that his phone call history data is being collected and misused by some miscreants and political adversaries. He has said that miscreants are collecting call record data from his phone and the phones of his family members and a close aide.

In a complaint to Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood, Mr. Patil said that data is being collected from his mobile phone, his wife Asha Patil, son B.M. Patil, brother Sunilgouda Patil and BLDE Society Public Relation Officer Mahantesh Biradar.

He asked the police to see that no one obtains such call history data. “Kindly issue instructions to the authorities concerned in private and public companies [in the matter],” he requested Mr. Sood. He warned that the Police Department will be held responsible if there is leakage of data in future.

“It has come to my knowledge that some persons are collecting data from districts like Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Bagalkot and other districts. This may to be avoid the suspicion that will arise if such data is collected from Vijayapura,” he said.

“Such acts are unpardonable offences. Stealing data amounts to invasion of privacy of my family members and myself. Some miscreants engage in such shameless acts just before elections. But it is unbecoming of anyone,” he said.