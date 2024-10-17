ADVERTISEMENT

MLA urges CM to abrogate sites distributed under 50:50 scheme by MUDA since 2020

Published - October 17, 2024 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Memorandum submitted seeking an embargo on resale of sites under investigation

The Hindu Bureau

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa said here on Thursday that he has urged the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to abrogate all compensatory sites allotted by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) since 2020 in addition to cancellation of allotment made under 50:50 scheme.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Srivatsa said that he has also sought the suspension of two previous MUDA commissioners for their alleged involvement in the illegal allotment.

The MLA said that he has been assured by the Chief Minister that as the investigations are on, measures have been taken to ensure that there was no mutation in the ownership of sites which are under focus of investigation.

Mr. Srivatsa said that names of various politicians being beneficiaries under the 50:50 scheme were doing rounds, hence it would be in the fitness of things to abrogate the distribution of sites under it.

‘’Once the sale of sites under the scheme is abrogated, the reactions to such a decision will expose those who have benefitted from it,” said Mr. Srivatsa.

He said there is illegality not only in the award of sites under 50:50 scheme but there was widespread irregularities even under the compensatory site allotment scheme and urged the Chief Minister to cancel all such allotments and take steps to recover more than 4,500 sites and distribute it to the needy.

