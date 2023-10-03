ADVERTISEMENT

MLA tours parts of Mysuru to address traffic issues, ahead of Dasara

October 03, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA Srivatsa touring Mysuru city with police officials to address traffic issues ahead of Dasara on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram.

Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa T.S. went around parts of the city with police officials to address traffic issues ahead of the coming Dasara festival.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Parashuramappa and Circle Inspector of Police Yogesh, Mr. Srivatsa went around different parts of the city including the accident-prone spots.

Mr. Srivatsa said he took up the exercise to ensure smooth movement of traffic for tourists and citizens of Mysuru during the Dasara festivities scheduled to begin on October 15.

He said the idea is to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the entire city, but he had shown the senior police officials a few spots that needed their attention.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspection carried out on Tuesday included the locations, where vehicles pile up and cause a snarl, accident blackspots and points of the road that need speed-breakers.

The spots visited by the MLA and the police officials included the Manandavadi Road junction, Century Park near Nazarbad police station, old Regency theatre, turn near Ginger Hotel etc.

The public brought to his attention various spots in the city, where traffic issues need to be resolved. They are parts of Mysuru South, near old Jawa factory, Nadanahalli Palya, H.D. Kote road etc.

Mr. Srivatsa, Mr. Parashuramappa and Mr. Yogesh were also accompanied by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) corporator Chayadevi, University of Mysore Syndicate member Gokuk Goverdhan, and other BJP leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US