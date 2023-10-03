MLA tours parts of Mysuru to address traffic issues, ahead of Dasara

October 03, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa T.S. went around parts of the city with police officials to address traffic issues ahead of the coming Dasara festival.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Parashuramappa and Circle Inspector of Police Yogesh, Mr. Srivatsa went around different parts of the city including the accident-prone spots.

Mr. Srivatsa said he took up the exercise to ensure smooth movement of traffic for tourists and citizens of Mysuru during the Dasara festivities scheduled to begin on October 15.

He said the idea is to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the entire city, but he had shown the senior police officials a few spots that needed their attention.

The inspection carried out on Tuesday included the locations, where vehicles pile up and cause a snarl, accident blackspots and points of the road that need speed-breakers.

The spots visited by the MLA and the police officials included the Manandavadi Road junction, Century Park near Nazarbad police station, old Regency theatre, turn near Ginger Hotel etc.

The public brought to his attention various spots in the city, where traffic issues need to be resolved. They are parts of Mysuru South, near old Jawa factory, Nadanahalli Palya, H.D. Kote road etc.

Mr. Srivatsa, Mr. Parashuramappa and Mr. Yogesh were also accompanied by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) corporator Chayadevi, University of Mysore Syndicate member Gokuk Goverdhan, and other BJP leaders.