MLA to lead delegation to Chief Minister

November 23, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Industrialists say focus should be on developing Belagavi but the State government is neglecting them

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader and MLA Abhay Patil will lead a delegation of industrial and trade bodies from Belagavi to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking focussed industrial development in Belagavi.

The Chief Minister has agreed to meet the delegation in Bengaluru on Thursday, according to Mr. Patil.

This follows a meeting with members of the Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) who urged the State government to lay special focus on promotion of industries in Belagavi.

At a recent meeting, office-bearers requested Mr. Patil to take their concerns to the State government.

Mr. Patil, who spoke to the industrialists, acknowledged the fact that the government has not included Belagavi in the list of cities selected for some schemes related to focussed industrial growth and also, in the list of hi-tech cities with start-up parks.

“I have already expressed my opinion that Belagavi and surrounding areas will not develop with the construction of the Suvarna Soudha alone. We need to develop industries around here. However, other public representatives are not talking about the injustice suffered by Belagavi. We hope the meeting with the Chief Minister will help us,” he said.

Some industrialists said that Maharashtra is inviting industrialists from Belagavi to invest in that State. “They have promised subsidised land and tax rebates to set up industries in backward areas in Maharashtra. The government of Goa is also doing the same. But the Karnataka government is neglecting us,” an office-bearer said.

According to them, while the State government has fixed ₹65 lakh-₹85 lakh per acre, the land cost fixed by the government in Maharashtra is as low as ₹6 lakh-₹8 lakh.

