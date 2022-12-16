MLA threatens to demolish ‘illegal’ mosque with earthmovers

December 16, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Tension prevailed in Jaitunmal Parvati Nagar behind Udyambag industrial area in Belagavi on Thursday night, when a crowd led by Abhay Patil, BJP leader and MLA, took an earthmover to the area to demolish what they claimed was an illegally built mosque.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mosque in question is a shed on private property. It is situated in a residential layout in Belagavi rural police limits.

Mr. Patil reached the place along with a group of youth at midnight. He threatened to demolish the structure saying it was illegal. He accused the mosque committee members of going ahead with the construction despite objection from local government and revenue authorities.

He said that the district administration was delaying the demolition even after reports by the Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildar. He alleged that the loudspeaker from the mosque was causing inconvenience to the residents.

City Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah and Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil rushed to the spot in the wee hours. “The DC told the MLA that the structure would be demolished if it was found that it was illegal. Mr. Patil was not convinced with the assurance and set a deadline of January 5 for the demolition,’‘ eyewitness accounts said. Officers succeeded in convincing the MLA to leave the spot and the crowd to disperse, after a few hours of persuasion.

The MLA told The Hindu that he was absolutely disappointed with the city police. “I will raise this issue in the winter session of the Assembly. I want the State government to transfer all police officers who are in the district for a long time. There are some senior officers who have completed all their service in Belagavi city. They are nearing retirement. But they are not efficient. Such people should be sent out,” he said.

Revenue officers say that the controversial structure was a shed and not a concrete structure.

“A few months ago, Mohammad Ali, one of the persons on the mosque committee had obtained a permission from the government to build a mosque on private land donated by a philanthropist. However, the district administration had asked the land owner and mosque committee not to go ahead with the mosque as some local residents were objecting to it. However, it is in violation of any land law or building by law as it is not a permanent structure,’‘ a senior officer said.

An inquiry would be held into its legality, they said.