MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Narasimha Nayak

Yadgir

14 April 2021 21:24 IST

Narasimha Nayak (Rajugowda), MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Releasing a video clip, Mr. Nayak confirmed the news and appealed to his followers and party workers not to worry as he is doing well.

While sending his wishes to mark the 130th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, Mr. Nayak said that his followers should not get anxious over his health condition. “I am having minor symptoms of COVID-19 and getting treatment here. Those who came in contact with me in the last four-five days should get tested if they see any symptoms,” he added.

Mr. Nayak, who is the key campaigner for BJP candidate Pratapgouda Patil in the Maski Assembly constituency where bypolls are scheduled for Saturday, participated in many programmes, including the one where Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa addressed a gathering, in Maski and Mudgal recently.

Advertising

Advertising

It may be recalled that Mr. Pratapgouda Patil has also tested positive and is under home quarantine.