MLA takes a cycle ride to meet residents

Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil speaking to officers during his tour of the city on a bicycle in Belagavi on Sunday.

Belagavi

14 June 2020 23:11 IST

Abhay Patil, MLA, went around parts of the city on his bicycle on Sunday, inspecting works and interacting with residents of various localities.

He spent nearly half-a-day touring the areas with his friends and some officers who followed him on foot and in vehicles.

His tour began from Channamma Nagar and passed through Congress Road, second Railway Gate, Vaccine Depot Ground, first Railway Gate, Mandoli Road, Military Mahadev Temple, Hari Mandir, Dharmaveer Sambhaji Chowk, Sant Mira School, Anagol Road, Wadagaon, Yellur Road, Shahapur Police Station Road, Barrister Nath Pai Circle, Khade Bazaar, Shivaji Park to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road, Bhatkande School and ended at the Pune-Bengaluru Road Cross.

Advertising

Advertising

He stopped at various work sites of Smart City and the city corporation and spoke to local residents.

He received feedback on the works. Some residents also gave him applications for government benefits and copies of grievances submitted to government bodies.

They included grievances on the delay in completion of road and drain works, lack of street lights, insufficient water supply and power supply disruption.

Mr. Patil asked officials to supervise works to ensure quality and expedite works to complete the projects on time. Officers of various agencies, including the Smart City project, city corporation, HESCOM and KUWSSB, and some police officers were present.