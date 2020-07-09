Karnataka

MLA Sharat Bachche Gowda tests positive

Independent MLA for Hoskote, Sharat Bachche Gowda, has tested positive for COVID-19. In a release, Mr. Sharat said he had developed body pain on July 6 following which he had undergone the test. The results had turned out to be positive for both himself and his wife. He said both of them were going through home quarantine. He appealed to those who had come in contact with him to meet doctors if they face any health issues.

