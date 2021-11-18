Karnataka

MLA seeks relief for ragi growers

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda has urged the district administration to constitute a team to assess the losses suffered by ragi growers in the district and provide them with proper relief.

He told presspersons in Hassan on Thursday that ragi was grown on 35,000 hectares in Arsikere taluk. Of that, the crop on 23,000 hectares had been washed away in rains. Despite repeated appeals, the officers had not constituted a committee to assess the loss.

“Around 15,000 growers have paid a premium for crop insurance. As they have suffered a huge loss, the amount they would get under the insurance scheme would be negligible. The administration should take steps necessary to provide scientific compensation for the farmers”, he said.


