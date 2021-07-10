MLA seeks fair price for land acquisition

Hassan

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda has urged the district administration to fix ₹18 lakh to ₹20 lakh as the price per acre of land acquired for the industrial area at Mylanahalli and Halasinahalli in Arsikere taluk. The KIADB has acquired 140 acres to develop an industrial area.

The MLA spoke at a meeting convened to fix the price for the land at Ambedkar Bhavan in Arsikere on Friday. He said the land losers should get a competent price for the land and they should also get jobs after the industries were set up in the layout.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, who chaired the meeting, said the government would fix the price considering the market value and recent transactions registered by the sub-registrar. The land losers, who attended the meeting, also spoke on the occasion and demanded a better price for their land.

Additional DC Kavita Rajaram, Special Land Acquisition officer K.M. Suresh and others were present.