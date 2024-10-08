MLA seeks coordination among departments to ensure a successful Kittur Utsav this year

MLA Babasaheb Patil has sought coordination among departments to ensure a successful Kittur Utsav this year.

He was speaking at a meeting to review preparations for the utsav and the 200th anniversary of the battle of Kittur Rani Channamma against the East India Company, in Bailhongal of Belagavi district on Monday.

“It will be a grand celebration. We need all your co-operation,” he said.

“Various committees have already been formed to ensure the success of the Channamma Kittur Utsav-2024 programme. All the officers should work in coordination with each other to make the programme a success,” he said.

There should be no deficiencies in logistics arrangements of catering and transportation system for the public during the three-day festival.

“A procession will be held on the first day. Folk artists will perform along the way. They need to be provided drinking water from time to time,” the MLA said.

“There should be no confusion in the planning of cultural programmes. We have to ensure that local artists get adequate opportunities along with national and State-level artists,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said that various committees have been formed to manage the utsav. He asked members to function properly.

Appropriate arrangements should be made for the accommodation of dignitaries arriving for the programme. Nodal officers should be appointed for artistic troupes arriving for cultural events, Mr. Roshan said. He said that talks are being held to organise an air show.

Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled said that appropriate police arrangements will be made on the festival days.

“Police security will be provided at the main stage where the festival processions and cultural events will be held. Accommodation and food will be arranged for police personnel arriving for security duty during the festival,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Prabhavathi Fakirapura and heads of various sub-committees were present.