MLA seeks action against Atmaram Nadakarni

The ire of some Karnataka politicians has now turned on Additional Solicitor-General Atmaram Nadakarni, who represented Goa before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, in the wake of his reported remarks that Karnataka’s political leaders were not trustworthy.

A section of the Kannada press had published the remarks allegedly made by Mr. Nadakarni in an interview to a TV channel.

Konareddy, JD(S) MLA for Navalgund, the epicentre of agitation seeking early resolution of the inter-state dispute over Mahadayi waters, demanded that Mr. Nadakarni be sacked as Additional Solicitor- General.

He took exception to Mr. Nadakarni representing Goa before the tribunal despite being the Additional Solicitor-General. He urged the Congress government and the BJP State unit to urge the NDA government at the Centre to act against Mr. Nadakarni.

BJP blames CM

Meanwhile, BJP leader Jagadish Shettar continued to blame the Congress for the Mahadayi fiasco. He maintained that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should have made efforts to build on the letter by his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar to BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa expressing willingness to hold consultations on demand for release of water for drinking.

Instead of capitalising on the development, Mr. Siddaramaiah had criticised it by taking exception to the Goa Chief Minister not writing to him. This had resulted in the script not going in Karnataka’s way, he maintained. He urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to convince the Goa Congress unit to drop its opposition to releasing Karnataka’s share of drinking water.