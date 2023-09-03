MLA says he’ll take up cloud seeding on his own to help farmers in Haveri district

September 03, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Belagavi

Ranebennur MLA Prakash Koliwad has announced that he will fund cloud seeding in Haveri district to get rain and help farmers.

Mr. Koliwad told journalists in Haveri on Sunday that the operation will start from the Hubballi Airport on Monday. He clarified that it was his personal effort.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to conduct cloud seeding saying that there is no evidence that it will lead to rainfall.

Mr. Koliwad is the promoter of PKK Limited, a company that has some experience in the field of cloud seeding. The company won contract from the State government for cloud seeding twice in the past.

Mr. Koliwad said that he hoped that the State government will give permission to cloud seeding across the State as it will be beneficial for farmers. Cloud seeding in Haveri district will be completed in three days, he added.

